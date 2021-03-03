Some words we could live without hearing again this year, words like “unprecedented.”
So much “unprecedented” everything can give rise to unprecedented fatigue. But our weariness of the word doesn’t change the fact that we’re still living within its un (you know) grip.
So it goes with our current COVID-19-related eviction relief, as politics collides with ground truth — even in a program designed to respond to it.
Layoffs, job loss, business shutdowns, illness and other COVID-related issues are financially straining some of Grand Traverse County’s 93,000 residents — including an “alarming” number who have never experienced problems before, reports the local Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s homelessness prevention team.
But this never-before group is currently finding little help available in eviction relief, said Sarah Hughes, NMCAA homeless prevention programs manager.
An initial surge of CARES Relief funding, a $665,000 grant administered by Michigan State Housing Development Authority, helped 113 families through December.
But since then, the agency could only help 16 families through their normal program that requires households to earn less than 30 to 50 percent of the annual median income, or about $12,000 to $16,000 for a single-person, Hughes said.
CARES funding had no such qualifier. But a massive chunk of that funding, including $622 million allotted to eviction diversion, currently sits in a bureaucratic stalemate, as Michigan’s Legislature won’t approve the required pandemic-response plan until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration forfeits its authority to ban in-person school or sports because of the COVID-19 emergency.
We see a few issues with this. One, our local agencies need to be able to react to situations on the ground. If 80 percent of the calls the agency is getting for help are from households that are above the income criteria, then perhaps traditional funding methods need a second look. Requirements need to better jibe with reality, now and also in the future.
The other — the call to make government work for its people, instead of respective political parties, also needs hearing. No, it’s hardy unprecedented, and certainly both Democrats and Republicans use purse strings to politic. But these games have real consequences.
Dominoes — that start with an unexpected eviction — fall quickly, and once they do, experts say it becomes exponentially hard to regain lost ground.
We’re glad Grand Traverse County Commissioners are considering urging our leaders to do better for the people of Michigan who need their help. The board is not discussing an abstract, symbolic action. They would be advocating directly with state government on behalf of their constituents.
Just because we’ve never been through this before doesn’t mean we can’t get through it now.