No good deed will go unpunished.
That is if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has anything to say about it.
It seems the absurdity that supplanted itself as our “new normal” in 2020 clung on to the bitter end. On Tuesday craft distillers, including several in the Grand Traverse region, received word the FDA would classify them as “drug makers” and charge them $14,060 for stepping in to produce hand sanitizer for their communities in the midst of the pandemic. Distillers also had just a couple of days to delist themselves as sanitizer producers with the FDA else be charged an additional $14,060 for 2021.
The fees smacked of both belligerent regulatory ignorance of the reality on the ground in middle America, and of the kind of bad lawmaking that has become pervasive in our country as a corporation’s girth seems to guarantee a place a the table when lawmakers set policy.
It’s the kind of tone-deaf move that stinks of the kind of legal cutout only major producers of such materials would lobby for, a legal strong arm to ensure a “craft hand sanitizer” industry doesn’t sprout at the mom and pop distillery down the street.
It’s a regulation that was rolled into the CARES Act, a bailout that was supposed to help pump the brakes on the economic freefall our nation endured in the first months of the pandemic. It was buried in a package of bills that we were told would help protect working families and tide over small businesses.
It’s the kind of garbage special interest lawmaking that pervades both our state and national legislatures. It’s lawmaking that places the interests of constituents, the welfare of the many, behind the interests of a few.
Why would any bureaucrat, anywhere in our government think it’s sound policy to levy a near $15,000 fee on small businesses that stepped up to produce hand sanitizer in the midst of a pandemic as our national supply chain failed?
For that matter, who else did they consider billing? Maybe the quilting groups that put their sewing machines to work making thousands of masks when we learned our government had failed miserably to maintain emergency stockpiles?
Many small distillers simply gave away the supply they produced, or at least sold it at a price just high enough to pay for materials and keep paychecks flowing to employees.
It a selfless move from the business down the street far too many of us take for granted.
Such a fee would be nothing more than a penalty for doing the right thing, for being a contentious, supportive member of a community.
Thankfully, late Thursday, after journalists across the nation caught wind of the ill-conceived fees, administrators at the FDA pledged not to charge the small businesses. The regulation wasn’t meant for craft distillers, they said. The charge wasn’t authorized by FDA administrators, they said. It was a “mistake”, they said.
Those assertions all may be true, but we all would be naive to believe the reversal was motivated by anything other than averting a black eye for enacting bad policy. Do any of us really believe the FDA would’ve refused those $14,060 payments if not faced with a public relations debacle?
In the end, the real damage here wasn’t the threat of ridiculous fees from a flippant government agency. No, the damage was yet another week of unneeded, unnecessary and unwarranted stress levied on our neighbors.
They’re people who did the right thing when we needed them. Many of them likely watched their life’s work pushed to the brink of crumbling in 2020. Some probably abstained from taking a paycheck at some point to ensure their employees were taken care of.
The last thing they needed was a tone-deaf surprise from the same government they stepped in to bail out in the early months of the pandemic.
Their good deeds should be praised, not punished.