Get ready, region — the first official weekend of tourist high season is upon us, and experts say pent up travelers will fling themselves our way in record numbers.
We’re used to this annual human deluge, and set store by it. But we also must prepare to navigate the wobbles of our current COVID-19 situation.
We’re in COVID limbo. Those who will bear its brunt are our local, front-line service industry workers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated the Department of Health and Human Services’ mandate that restaurants limit tables to six people, six feet apart. She apologized for her decision but stopped short of answering whether East Lansing’s Landshark bar would face consequences for it — like Michigan’s other restaurants fined and reprimanded for not following health department rules.
The top-down hypocrisy doesn’t help our service workers who already navigate fraught territory between safety-minded customers needing reassurance and customers feeling restrictions are a personal or political affront.
There’s plenty of good news: Michigan’s COVID-19 illness numbers are dropping, numbers of vaccinated people are rising and masking mandates and other restrictions are loosening — including the restaurant capacity rule on June 1, and masking requirements on July 1.
Locally, Grand Traverse County is down to 4.6 percent positivity with the health department able to downsize its footprint to the Cherryland Center. More than 57.5 percent of GT County residents are completely vaccinated; 64 percent received a first dose; and 28 percent of the newly eligible 12-15-year-olds got jabbed, so far.
If one decided today to get the first shot, they’d be fully vaccinated by the National Cherry Festival.
But we must stay present for the unsung, unrecognized heroes who have kept many of us safe as we rejoin humanity.
The Governor’s absurd actions just before a major holiday weekend cut the legs out from under our service industry workers. But we can be their support during this wobbly time.