When a resolution crops up like the one in front of Grand Traverse County Commissioners today, we must ask why.
The “why now?” we understand — COVID-19 prevention measures have become political, and the county’s Republican-led board faces party pressure to stand against transmission prevention mandates.
The “why here?” we also get — Grand Traverse County houses extremes on both sides of the political spectrum, creating tension.
But the actual “why?” we wonder — as instituting local policy to make a national political statement seems both a time-waster and unqualified overreach.
Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said his “Resolution in Support of Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy” is one of self-determination.
The measure dilutes Grand Traverse County Health Department messaging from encouraging people to get vaccinated to prevent spread of COVID-19 to discussing “the risks and benefits of any such treatment with their chosen healthcare provider.”
“Do your own due diligence,” Hentschel said. “Find out what the risks and benefits are and make your own choice.”
But our commissioners employ an epidemiologist and public health experts for a reason, and that’s to run the Health Department using best public health practice. There’s a reason why people don’t ask retailers, business owners, college faculty or county commissioners for medical advice. Simply put, it’s because they’re unqualified to give it.
The health department needs to be able to exercise best practice, free of political interference. Clinical settings involved masks and hand-washing before COVID-19 to decrease infection. Schools require immunizations to prevent the spread of infectious disease. These best practices haven’t changed in this pandemic.
We, too, like autonomy, which is why we balk when those who normally seek checks on big government try to legislate what equates to overreach into public health and local businesses.
It doesn’t have to be all or nothing.
Grand Traverse County could lift masking requirements in county facilities, based on local transmission data. The county could waive COVID-19 testing for its employees.
But do commissioners really want unvaccinated employees working at the Grand Traverse Pavilions, with no way to mask or test them? Can anyone say, at this point, that it’s not best practice to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes? Certainly the GOP-led Legislature said as much in its lawsuit against the state over its COVID-19 hub gaffe.
And what about other businesses in the county? The resolution says it “will not encourage employers located within Grand Traverse County to establish such mandates that so hinder medical autonomy.”
Does “will not encourage” mean actively taking measures against? Will it impact where county trucks gas up? Where county dollars find their way? Businesses have done the math on employees’ quarantine times, and want their people at work. Does the county want to really stand in their way?
Anyhow these questions, and more, will likely be brought out in public comment, which we predict will be long and impassioned — just like the ones debating Second Amendment sanctuary and Enbridge’s Line 5.
While all of that is fine, and political swipes are to be expected from commissioners with their eyes on Lansing and Washington, D.C., it doesn’t get down to the real business at hand — the business of the county.
This brings us back to our original why — why target the county’s own health department, its employees, its businesses when there is no county-wide mask or vaccine mandate. There is no state-wide mask or vaccine mandate. Federal workers and contractors can test frequently instead of vaccinate, and business mandates must comply with American Disabilities Act provisions and exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.
We do have autonomy, including how we want our commissioners to spend our time.