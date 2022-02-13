If they’ve got nothing to hide, then why are they hiding?
That’s a reasonable question for taxpayers to ask of county officials who decided to cut the public out of discussions about how the local government will spend about $18 million in federal bailout payments.
We, and many others, were flabbergasted last week when Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger explained a 15-member advisory committee tasked with making spending recommendations for that taxpayer-funded windfall would meet for the first time behind closed doors. More confusing, following that session, Alger said the next meeting would be closed as well.
In fact, it’s unclear when, or even if, the group will meet in public view.
When asked about the closed discussions about spending priorities for that massive pot of public money, Alger pointed out that the group’s structure means it likely isn’t subject to typical Michigan Open Meetings Act guidelines and said discussions about how to take public input don’t need to occur in public.
He may be correct when it comes to the letter of the law, but those are precisely the wrong postures for anyone involved in this process to set spending priorities if they want the public – taxpayers – to trust the outcome.
The fact is, taking public input is only a fraction of the issue here, and isn’t really the central concern when we’re talking about public access to these processes.
Far more important than the final decisions and the ideas cast into the pot along the way by taxpayers is transparency of process.
Every person who casts in even a fraction of a cent to that government pot deserves to view and understand every nuance, every discussion that contributes both to the process and the final decision.
Transparency builds trust. Period.
And it’s becoming pretty darn frustrating to watch these kinds of missteps taint what should be thoughtful, civil, public processes.
Surely, the 11 veteran public and private sector leaders selected to join four county directors on the committee can understand the problematic paradigm these murky sessions have already begun to sow.
It’s a needless undermining of what should be an enormously positive occurrence for our community (a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of money to local coffers).
Think about it, the one thing county leaders needed to avoid when talking about this lake of taxpayer cash was the appearance that important decisions are being made in smoke-filled backrooms by people who stand to benefit from the windfall.
Now, they’ve gathered 11 local leaders whose organizations could – and possibly should – benefit from some slices off that giant block of government cheese they’re helping divide.
How do those local executives think the public will view the decisions they make and their organizations’ role in making those recommendations? Will the public view their recommendations through a lens of trust, or will the outcome be viewed as an untrustworthy product of self interests?
The people who made the decision to close out the public from these meetings created a smoke-filled backroom unnecessarily. They’ve seeded a malignancy on what should be a healthy community process.
And only they have the cure.
Transparency.