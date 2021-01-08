The concept isn’t the hard sell — most agree that allowing invasive Asian carp into the Great Lakes would devastate them.
It’s the money to stop their advance toward our lakes that’s tough to net.
But the plan to fortify the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois took another step forward Thursday with an agreement that allows Illinois to spend an $8 million appropriation by the 2018 Michigan Legislature on pre-engineering and design.
Governors of both states signaled their support for the Brandon Road Ecosystem Project, which will eventually install an electric barrier, underwater sound, an air bubble curtain and flushing lock in a new channel that will stop invasive carp movement and allow ships to pass. Illinois, additionally moved forward with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with a pledge to fund a chunk of the design.
The project comes with a hefty price tag, $778 million for construction, including contingencies and a non-federal sponsor’s share of $272 million, according to the Detroit News, and funding has both disappeared and reappeared in recent federal budgets.
Thursday’s move affirms the will on the parts of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to keep the ball rolling.
Keeping invasive bighead, silver and black carp at bay will help the region’s fishery, boating industry, tourism and recreation. A joint government statement also emphasized the 1.3 million jobs, including more than 350,000 in Michigan, that rely on the Great Lakes ecosystem.
The carp are a frightening symbol of the past “live and learn” experiments in importing species from aboard. A short history in Crain’s found that grass carp were introduced for vegetation control in 1963; bighead and silver carp came by way of “water quality improvement” in the ‘70s and black carp to “control fish parasites” in the ‘80s — some brought in by government agencies, some by private landowners, all ended up out of control. These species’ voracious appetites and ability to reproduce would devastate the Great Lakes fishery, if allowed to enter.
Current efforts to control their passage include electric barriers near Romeoville, focused commercial fishing, monitoring and prescribed netting through the existing lock and dam.
Actual construction at Brandon Road is still a ways away, as funding must be secured, design must be completed and agreements must be negotiated before construction begins.
The government machine is slow, especially when it comes to big-ticket infrastructure.
But Thursday’s agreement is a sign of cooperation that the project, and the Great Lakes region, needs.