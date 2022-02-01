A sad string of events saddens our community. Two fires in less than two weeks left one person dead and a family displaced.
While some of us tend to think of fires as a summertime plague — products of lightning strikes and drought, fireworks and bonfires — more fires tend to occur in the winter.
The colder it is, the more we rely on our heating sources, and sometimes, terrible things happen.
A fire on Silver Lake Road started with an extension cord short in a basement that raced through the one-story house, causing a total loss. Luckily no one was home but a family lost everything.
Worse, a fire this weekend took the life of a resident living in a home next door to a church on Bates Road in Acme Township. The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.
These local fires join horror shows across the country — the 17 adults and children killed in the Bronx apartment fire, the 6,000 Winston-Salem residents evacuated in the fertilizer plant fire, the toddler who woke his family in the nick of time.
Columbus’ Sentinel-Tribune published a list Monday of advice from State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon we found worthy of repeating:
- The State Fire Marshal’s office offers these tips regarding heating safety:
- Use kerosene heaters and space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Alternative heat sources need their space. Keep anything combustible at least three feet away.
- Make sure your alternative heat sources have ‘tip switches’ These are designed to automatically turn off the heater in the event they tip over.
- Do not use your kitchen’s oven or range to heat your home. In addition to being a fire hazard, it can be a source of toxic fumes.
- Never refill a space heater while it is operating or still hot.
- Make sure wood stoves are properly installed and at least three feet away from anything that could burn. Ensure they have the proper floor support and adequate ventilation.
- Be careful when using candles. Keep the flame away from combustible objects and out of the reach of children.
- Make certain that your home’s smoke alarms are in proper working order.
- Have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out and a designated meeting place for family members once they are outside the home.
- If there is a fire hydrant near your home, keep it clear of snow and ice for easy access by the fire department.
Special tips for manufactured housing
- Check the skirting around the home to make sure it is intact and undamaged. Various events can cause damage to the skirting of the home (e.g., animals, yard work, weather), which can allow cold air to reach the underbelly/bottom board of the home and increase the risk of a home’s pipes freezing during cold temperatures.
- Check water pipes for adequate electrical heat tape, which helps prevent your pipes from freezing in cold temperatures.
- Make sure nothing (e.g., furniture, paper, etc.) is covering/blocking your heating vents.
- Use draft stoppers to keep gusts of cold air from slipping in beneath your doors.
- Check electrical outlets that can let heat escape your home, especially if cracked. To prevent warm air from leaking through your electrical outlets, turn off the electricity to the outlet, remove the electrical plates, and reseal the insides with caulk to keep warm air indoors.
Fire exacts too high a toll on our community, and while we can’t prevent every tragedy, we can try.