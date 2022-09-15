One indicator of a healthy community is how much the people who live there help each other.
But, just as the pandemic took a toll on so many institutions, it also upset the role of volunteers in the community — and the organizations that support volunteerism.
In Wednesday’s Record-Eagle, United Way of Northwest Michigan Impact Director Bailey Nuss described the impact of the pandemic on her organization.
Nuss joined United Way here on March 16, 2020 — that was the day the state shut down — so she has never seen what the volunteer landscape looked like before the pandemic.
Since the pandemic, she said, nearly half of the agencies in their Volunteer Center database have seen their volunteer needs change. That’s because many of these agencies have seen community needs change as a result of the pandemic.
And many of those agencies require more volunteers to serve those unmet needs.
United Way’s mission is to bring donors, volunteers and community organizations together to address issues related to health, education and financial stability in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.
With area nonprofts and human services working in concert with volunteers, organizations such as United Way can leverage efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the community.
We shine a spotlight on United Way because today is the annual Day of Caring, the “single biggest day of volunteerism” in the community.
Just to give an idea of how extensive this effort is, here is the list of the organizations and agencies across the region that are participating in some way in this day.
5toOne, Acme Christian Thrift Store & Food Pantry, Alliance for the Great Lakes, Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan. Au Sable Institute, Bay Area Recyling for Charities, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Born to Read, Child and Family Services of NW MI, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Conflict Resolution Services, Crooked Tree Arts Center, Dennos Museum Center, Fair Housing Center of West Michigan, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, Goodwill Northern Michigan, GO-REC, Grace Episcopal Church, Grand Traverse Baby Pantry, Grand Traverse County Health Department, Grand Traverse County Probate Court and Family Division Volunteers, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, Grow Benzie, GTA Children’s Garden, GTC Senior Center Network, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of Michigan, Inland Seas Education Association, Jubilee House, Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan, Kidney Companions, Kids on the Go, Leelanau Children’s Center, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Miigwech Inc., National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Grand Traverse, Newton’s Road Northwest, Norte, Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, Northwestern Michigan College, NW Michigan Community Action Agency, Our Neighbors’ Garden (ONG), Outreach360, Peter Dougherty Society, PoWeR! Book Bags, Presbyterian Church of Traverse City, ProMedica Heartland Hospice, Reining Liberty Ranch, Safe Harbor, ShareCare of Leelanau, TART Trails, TCNewTech, The Father Fred Foundation, The Great Lakes Children’s Museum, The Salvation Army, The University Blood Initiative, Thrive Medical Clinic, Traverse Area District Library, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, Traverse City Lions Club, Traverse City Noon Rotary Club, Traverse City Seventh-Day Adventist Church Food Pantry, United Way of Northwest Michigan, We Fight: Protecting Northern Michigan’s Youth Mental Health.
The pandemic is, thankfully, over. But some of the changes that it wrought remain.
A network of volunteers across the region is helping to restore some much-needed normalcy.
On this Day of Caring, we wanted to extend a special thanks to all those who show how much they care by volunteering and supporting the work of these volunteers.
Our community is a better place, thanks to your efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.