Of course Michigan’s university administrators don’t want lawmakers to allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs for nurses.
Those large institutions have enjoyed a state-sanctioned monopoly on most four-year degree programs for decades, and they’ve spent substantial lobbying effort to keep that corner on the market. And any move to elbow into universities’ fiefdoms, particularly by low-cost-per-credit-hour community colleges, threatens a sacred cash cow they have come to depend upon.
But what happens when allowing that singular path to a college degree contributes to our state’s dire shortage of nurses? Shouldn’t all options be on the table to ensure the flow of nurses to community hospitals in our state?
That’s why — at least to just about anybody who doesn’t draw an administrative staff paycheck from a state university — a proposal to clear the way for community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing sounds like common sense. That three-bill package, sponsored by Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, would allow colleges to join the pipeline, moving nurses into the workforce.
To be clear, we’re talking about opening more educational capacity at a moment when there is a severe shortage of bachelor’s degree-educated nurses nationwide. That shortage manifests itself as about 200 unfilled nursing jobs locally in the Munson Healthcare system — Munson will hire associate degree-holding nurses, but requires they obtain a BSN within the first five years of work.
That shortage is part of broad drought the American Nurses Association expects to hit 1.1 million unfilled nursing jobs in the United States in 2022, and expects to continue to worsen until 2030.
Considering those numbers, the continued lobbying against allowing competition in the four-year nursing degree market defies logic. So do assertions by university administrators that the existing arrangement (the one that benefits them financially) is working well. They contend more competition to serve nursing students seeking bachelor’s degrees would somehow cost taxpayers and would worsen the shortage.
It’s a transparent-as-glass, self-interested argument that’s much easier to see through in a region of the state where nurses have few options to continue their education while working full-time unless they’re willing to enroll in online programs or move away from home.
How would allowing a nursing student to continue living in Traverse City while attending in-person classes at Northwestern Michigan College worsen the nursing shortage? How would offering a lower-cost, closer to home option for nurses to earn a bachelor’s degree possibly worsen the nursing shortage? If the status quo works so well, why is the shortage getting worse?
How would driving working nurses out of the workforce to continue their education possibly help the shortfall?
No, university administrators who lobby against such common-sense capacity building clearly have little in mind beyond protecting the monopoly that pads their bottom line.
Their pushback is the knee-jerk reaction of an institutional structure that falls woefully short of fulfilling the needs of either taxpayers or students.
It’s time to open the door to other institutions that might be better positioned to fill the systemic gaps.
Monopolies rarely serve anyone except the people and institutions who wield them.
The one that allows universities to lord over four-year nursing degree programs is no different.