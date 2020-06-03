Tumultuous times require adaptation.
Occupying one tiny corner of this space is our city commissioners’ decision Monday to close two blocks of Front Street to cars, and change State Street from one to two-way traffic.
The move addresses COVID-19 concerns by letting restaurant seating spread into Front Street parking spaces.
This both gives patrons more space and allows for more outside dining, which cuts back disease transmission — and is wonderfully pleasant in the summertime.
A walking street will hopefully be a nice draw to downtown businesses, which suffered from the closures.
We applaud this vote. It’s a small and temporary step, but it addresses a problem quickly. It’s helpful.
We also like having an end date (starts mid-June and ends Labor Day) so we can evaluate and take stock of the experiment.
Finding parking downtown will still require a truffle pig. But it may be easier to enjoy the truffle in the comfort of outside seating.
