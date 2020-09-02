Say “Torch Lake” to someone who has been there, and they’ll give you that dreamy look normally reserved for first loves and trophy bucks.
Torch’s clear, Caribbean-like waters are the backdrop to “Pure Michigan” memories made on the boat, beach, dock and sandbar. Even in the Great Lake State, it stands as one of our shimmering jewels.
Squishy brown mush, “slimy” and algae mats like “brown shag carpet” aren’t words we’d typically associate with Torch.
But residents around it noticed increasing amounts of brown algae sticking to its sandy bottoms and want to figure out what’s going on. The Torch Lake Protection Alliance is putting $30,000 toward a study into the lake’s water chemistry and an algae analysis. Environmental Consulting & Technology, Inc., out of Traverse City is doing the water chemistry analysis and scientists at PhycoTech, Inc., of St. Joseph, are studying the algal biology. Results are expected this fall.
Pinpointing the cause or causes is an important step, the first of possibly more to come.
Last week the Environmental Working Group released a study showing that in the last decade, United States communities have spent more than $1 billion dealing with algae outbreaks in 85 locations and 22 states.
The biggest spender by far is our next-door neighbor, Ohio, which has spent $815 million in 11 Lake Erie communities on recurring toxic algae blooms.
Chemical nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus trigger algae blooms, and warming air and water increase their frequency and duration, the report said.
Runoff containing commercial fertilizers and manure, wastewater and stormwater are often to blame, and climate change will likely increase the cost of treatment over time, it said.
It’s important to note that not all algae is toxic. Brown algae, like what is found on Torch, is likely a non-harmful form, according to Nick Assendelft of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
But while it won’t harm us, we too want to find out why it’s happening and what can be done.
Becky Norris, board member for the Three Lakes Association — a nonprofit focused on Lake Bellaire, Clam Lake and Torch Lake — said brown algae is found “all over the place,” in the area, including in Lake Charlevoix and Lake Leelanau.
Learning more is a positive move, which will point us in the right direction. Other communities mitigate pollution with runoff protection, septic awareness and buffer zones around the lake. And the good news is that clean-water organizations around Torch Lake can draw on a deluge of people who care about the lake’s health.
As of Tuesday afternoon, our Sunday story reached 86,935 people. It had 15,407 engagements. It was shared 557 times, and there were 97 comments on our page alone.
That dreamy Torch Lake look means that, when it comes to the health of Torch Lake’s waters, we’re in the same boat.
