The times we are living in, politically speaking, are certainly remarkable.
Last week, voters in Hazelwood, Mo., recalled their entire fire district board after a dispute over a 1995 contract with the neighboring town of Robertson. The cost of that contract had grown four-fold over the years, putting Hazelwood on the brink of bankruptcy, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In Illinois, voters in the counties of Brown, Hardin and Madison approved non-binding resolutions asking county officials to explore seceding from the state. NBC Chicago reported that the resolutions, versions of which passed in 23 other counties in 2020, seek to create a new state separate from Chicago’s Cook County.
Meanwhile, in Oregon, voters in Morrow and Wheeler counties approved resolutions to explore secession to join Idaho.
Americans, clearly, are dissatisfied with their government and, in some cases, they have every right to feel that way. It’s getting to the point where there is no longer a “best’ choice for a political office. It’s more a case of choosing the “least worst” candidate. This is what’s called the “Hold your nose and vote” syndrome.
“Politicians are a bunch of lazy liars,” wrote one Record-Eagle reader. No doubt, there are lazy liars who are politicians – just as there are lazy liars in every profession known to mankind. But there are worthy legislators, too. And, right now, we wouldn’t blame them for feeling a bit fried, tied and laid to the side.
“Just another year of getting punched in the face. That’s what it feels like.” Iowa state Rep.-elect J.D. Scholten, a Democrat, said after his party took a drubbing in Iowa last week. We’re betting some legislators in Michigan have similar sentiments.
Right now, they need us — the citizens, not the lobbyists — to help them do better for us.
But ask yourself, honestly, would you want to seek elective office anytime soon? No way. So much verbal abuse is being heaped upon these folks that it’s discouraging. Why would the best quality candidates choose to seek political office if they know that, not only will they be unappreciated, they will be verbally kicked around and perhaps even physically threatened? Who, in their right mind, would want that job?
If we act like raving lunatics with the people we’ve elected to be our public servants, the caliber of those representatives, eventually, is going to be negatively affected.
It’s a complicated relationship, but, if it’s going to work well, it has to start with civility.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Somewhere in there, in that eloquent Preamble, right after it mentions insuring domestic tranquility, it should specify “foster civility between all citizens.”
Perhaps our emphasis here on civility as being a cornerstone of the body politic seems a trifling matter. But, think for a moment: When that preamble was written, civility would have been assumed by the founders. They mention domestic tranquility, but civility? Such behavior would have been expected at that time.
It simply comes down to this: Civility starts with us — “We the People.”
We the people must act with civility and actively encourage it at our school board meetings and government gatherings. Set the example. Show others how. Once that respect is shown, the role of the legislator will be lifted up. Eventually, the role itself becomes more desirable and the best citizens, who have much to offer, once again will be interested in running for office and serving the public.
Here’s an example:
In a Rogers City last week, a race for council ended in a 616-616 tie. Report For America corps member Michael Livingston reported how the race was resolved with a piece of paper being drawn. The winner got the slip that decreed “Elected.” It was that simple — and cordial.
In the photo of the two candidates, smiling, is the winner holding up the paper that stated she had won. And the challenger’s comment to her? “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”
That’s what we mean.
