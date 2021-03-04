With so many things in government, we tend to take an “everybody else is doing it” approach.
It’s more triangulated — an ascertaining of place by its relationship to others instead of to its relationship with the bottom line.
So it follows generally, that as businesses, families and individuals tighten their belts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government bodies are loosening theirs a few notches.
This week, raises found their way onto public agendas. Traverse City officials approved 1.4 percent increases for the mayor, commissioners and tax board members. County commissioners formed an ad hoc committee to delve into the timing of raises, after voting themselves a 72 percent hike earlier this year.
This means the mayor gets $10,130.63, city commissioners $6,598.02; $12,000 per year for county commissioners, $12,500 for the vice chairman and $13,000 for the chairman.
Comparing the two compensation processes is a bit like comparing ordering off a restaurant menu to an all-you-can-eat buffet. Both are going to require a bit of belt loosening, but one has a few more systemic safeguards.
County raise recommendations coming from the county administrator and human resources, discussed in ad hoc committee of commissioners and voted on by the board. In the last round, Administrator Nate Alger received a three-year contract extension with a 5 percent raise in each of those years, plus a 1.5 percent cost-of-living raise annually. He was additionally given a $3,000 raise in May.
City compensation recommendations come from the Local Officers Compensation Commission — a board with no commissioners on it — every other year. These city rules, in place since 1979, provide some needed insulation between members and their own compensation.
Of course, everything in government is relative, and there are always outliers.
We got that distinction in 2019, when Traverse City Area Public Schools spent the most on superintendent salaries ($405,361, not including benefits) of any district in the state between Paul Soma, Ann Cardon and interim Jim Pavelka.
And there’s certainly other compensation issues in the state with far more transparency issues, as in the City of Jackson, which according to mLive reporting, adopted an “automatic” approach with a minimum of public discussion.
But we support continued oversight into these systems, including County Commissioner Bryce Hundley’s proposal that raises should be addressed before the primary election, so the taxpayers can see where their candidates stand — comparatively.