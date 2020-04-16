When the COVID-19 cancellations started falling like dominoes, we all wondered if it would knock over the National Cherry Festival, the region’s signature event.
We crossed our fingers and held our breath. Today’s announcement of Cherry Fest’s 2021 postponement wasn’t a shock, but we felt its punch in our collective gut. The hits keep coming.
We understand why the organizers made the call, and we’re sure they did so with heavy hearts, knowing the long-term economic impacts.
The festival pumps more than $25 million into the local economy, a 2016 study by Grand Valley State University showed, and brought more than 660,000 people to the celebration.
We are battling COVID-19 on two fronts — public health and economic.
The unknown is the viruses’ most powerful weapon, as we struggle to contain it and recover.
Models vary in the disease’s persistence through time, and the reignited spot fires in areas that tamped down its initial spread worry all of us.
In these times, difficult, unpopular decisions are being made to preserve our health and safety. We know they’re not easy. But we also know that they’re being done to simply preserve life.
We haven’t seen the end the dominoes falling, and we don’t know where this road ends, and what will remain standing at the end of it.
With COVID-19 we are caught in the fearsome scenario of making decisions based on what we don’t know, rather than what we do.
But there is plenty of reason for hope amid the devastation.
We are sacrificing like we never have before on the behalf of the public good. We have already seen that we’re having an impact in striking back against COVID-19’s spread. This strengthens us in our ability to work together for a common goal.
We also know that we were strong going into this and will be strong on the day that the clouds lift, and the sun shines again. Our disaster recovery plans need to be made well in advance, so we can move quickly. We need to plan now, and be nimble, and ready to pivot.
Summer will happen regardless. The cherries will continue to grow. They will be harvested. They will taste sweet and tart. We’ll spit out the pits and plant again.
National Cherry Festival, we’ll see you in 2021.
