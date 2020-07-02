We enjoy a beautifully choreographed fireworks show as much as anybody else.
But this year we’re a bit nervous about how our neighbors will spend Fourth of July weekend nights.
That’s because it seems amateur fireworks enthusiasts from near and far are set to up their annual displays in response to the bevy of canceled professional fireworks displays across the region.
The first volleys, some starting as early as a week before the holiday, already appear a bit more elaborate than typical. And local fireworks retailers say their explosive wares have been flying off the shelves.
We’re worried the dearth of profesionally-operated shows, combined with a little too much pyro-enthusiasm could lead to some serious consequences. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there are about 9,000 fireworks-related injuries each year, more than half of them during July.
Those statistics may rise this year with an increased intersection between backyard revelers and explosive entertainment.
Yet, it’s the other potential hazards that may keep us up at night during the holiday weekend. The ongoing heatwave that moved into the area during the past few days is set to continue through the weekend. That beautiful beach weather has baked our forests and grasslands into a tinder box.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildfire condition tracking information showed that as of Wednesday almost all of northern Lower Michigan is under warnings for high fire danger, and a handful of locations are classified as at very high risk for wildfires.
The mixture of enthusiasm, pent-up demand, and hot, dry weather seems a recipe for disaster. We hope everyone who decides to take responsibility for a private fireworks display will take a few minutes to ensure there is no chance their well-meaning fun could go awry. And if you’re not ready to take responsibility for a wayward spark, leave the show to the pros.
This year, we’re OK with fewer fireworks in the air above our homes and lakes if it means our homes and land survive the holiday intact.
