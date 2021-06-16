All trails start with a step. A thought. An idea.
The step turns into a leg, the leg into another leg, connectors, circles, routes — all tamped into place by work, funding and cooperation. Community use over time reinforces these pathways into our region’s identity.
Traverse City and outdoor fun have become linked in no small part because of a growing trail system that showcases our area’s abundant natural beauty.
The final two-phase push is on to connect the Boardman Lake Loop Trail. A paved extension now runs to the Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center. Workers are readying the final touches for non-motorized travelers next month — just in time for summer commuters.
July could also start construction on the next leg to Medalie Park, the final challenge, requiring navigating tough terrain, and building 900 feet of boardwalk and two bridges. City Manager Marty Colburn said the city’s going through its agreement with trail design contractor Prein & Newhof and looking at potential cost changes. Team Elmer’s is contracted for the work. But with luck, we’ll be able to circumnavigate Boardman Lake by the Fourth of July next summer, realizing an effort three decades in the making.
This summer will see smooth riding on the freshly redone section of the TART between Parsons and South Airport Road. New benches were just installed at the good-looking 10th Street trailhead, and TART Trails recently won a $10,000 grant for the $1.8-mile Acme Connector Trail through the Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
From time to time we need to recognize that our vast system of happy-making arteries don’t just pop into existence like mushrooms after a rain. They come of considerable vision and effort. Celebrate this connection with a sweet spin on a new trail or an appreciative stroll down an old one.