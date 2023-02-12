Michigan lawmakers need to take action now to help the thousands of catastrophically injured people who had their coverage pulled when the state reneged on what, in effect, was a contract.
This issue has been languishing in the courts, with the state Supreme Court expected to hear the case in March.
It’s a good bet that the high court will come to the same conclusion as all the lower courts already have done.
But these crash victims — about 18,000 of them — can’t wait. The wheels of justice, as the saying goes, grind slowly.
Last August, the appellate court said, unequivocally, that the the state’s no-fault auto reform violated the state constitution. Legislators had failed to grandfather in those who had paid into the system before 2019. These were the people who had paid for highest level of coverage with the understanding that, if they suffered catastrophic injury in a crash, they would have 24/7 care, if they needed it, for the rest of their lives.
A decision at the circuit court level had found in favor of the crash survivor, but that didn’t have an impact on the entire state. The court of appeals decision, however, did.
That court ruled in favor of the crash victim and ordered insurers to resume reasonable and necessary coverage for these victims — and to reinstate their care immediately. We believe that what would be “reasonable” is to deliver the coverage that was promised to these people for the premiums they paid month after month, year after year.
So the care for these crash victims was resumed, right? Wrong.
Instead of reinstating this care, insurers have been using delaying tactics, arguing about what constitutes “reasonable.”
As a result, these victims of catastrophic crashes no longer receive the care necessary for them to sustain an acceptable quality of life and their plight continues. The circumstances are unconscionable. Many have ended up in facilities where they receive minimal care. Others have died.
To make matters worse, the businesses that had provided this specialized care cannot afford to provide it anymore. Their fees were cut by 45 percent. That fact alone confirms that the people who needed this level of care no longer receive it.
We know this may be a long shot, but if the Legislature could act immediately, using its authority to grandfather in the thousands of people who still have a right to this coverage — it would at least provide immediate relief for these crash victims.
With the directive of the appellate court as a guide, the Legislature could offer some much-needed resolution until the Supreme Court hands down its decision. That would be the right thing for state lawmakers to do.
But it’s not just a matter of fairness. And it’s not just a matter of legality.
It is, literally, a matter of life and death.
