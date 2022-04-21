A little competition doesn’t hurt, especially when we’re talking about elections.
We were heartened to see crowded primary election rosters as the deadline to file to run for local and state offices arrived Tuesday afternoon.
Hopefully, those decisions voters face, first with the party primaries in August and later in the general election in November, help the best, most thoughtful candidates rise to the top.
It’s a little sad that the ability to select from multiple candidates is something we’re relieved to celebrate, but that’s our reality.
We have witnessed several elections in recent years when bare ballots meant no choice for voters at the polls. In fact, we can recall a few elections when candidate turnout was as dismal as voter turnout in an off-year election. (Consider this, multiple Michigan elections in the past decade attracted fewer than 20 percent of voting age residents).
For all our collective political chatter on social media, we sure don’t follow through with such vigor at the polls.
The question of candidate participation is a real chicken-or-the-egg question. Do vigorous, competitive elections where voters choose from a field of enthusiastic candidates drive more voters to the polls? Or do excited, engaged voters spur more of our neighbors to file to run for public office?
The former seems a little more likely, but considering all the heated debate and public engagement during the past few years, maybe the latter contributed to this year’s packed ballots.
We have high hopes.
In all, 22 candidates filed to run for nine seats on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners. Twenty-two.
Races for state house and state senate seats are similarly crowded in the region, packed with fistfuls of candidates.
This all means the people asking for our votes will need to bring substantive policy positions to voters. And voters will need to evaluate the candidates’ promises and make difficult decisions. Newcomers will need to bring meaningful arguments to unseat incumbents. And incumbents will need to fight for the offices they occupy.
Hopefully, the end result isn’t more division, but instead good governance.
