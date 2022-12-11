The huge fire engulfed the warehouse. It spread fast. Firefighters from throughout the region were called in. Ladder trucks were brought. They fought valiantly through the night, ultimately realizing that all they could do was keep the inferno from spreading to other nearby structures.
Even after the fire was out, hot spots kept erupting on the property days later. Fortunately, the structure had been empty at the time. But the building was lost and, with it, the dream of redeveloping the historic structure into affordable housing. The plans had been in place; designs had been done; the location was ideal for the community.
In the newsroom, reporters were on deadline. Stories and a dramatic fire photo were queued up for placement on the front page. The editor took one look, pointed at the photo and said, “Make that big.”
The photo ended up being as wide as that front page.
That newspaper was lying on the police chief’s desk the next day when an insurance investigator walked in, took one look, put his index finger on the photo and said, “That’s arson.”
Indeed it was. A suspect was later tried and convicted and is now serving prison time for the crime.
This incident, thankfully, did not happen here, but the account is just one of many that illustrate how community newspapers contribute to the inner workings of the places they cover, ultimately connecting people in substantive ways.
Sometimes, it’s as simple as a friend being featured for an outstanding accomplishment or a student winning an award at school. Perhaps it’s as fundamental as road construction that disrupts people’s daily routines. Sometimes, it’s as life-changing as a tragic death.
In a way, all of community journalism is circular. It’s like a loop connecting people to each other, weaving a fabric of information that helps readers know and understand what’s going on in their community, empowering them to do something about it if they choose.
We would argue that it’s unlike journalism practiced on a state or national level because it’s so close to the people it serves. And that’s the beauty of it.
Whether the stories are shared on paper or a screen does not matter. It’s all about the staff members, journalists all, who bring it home to the readers. They are trained to do so. They care about the community. And, most of all, they are accountable to it.
On Saturday, the Three Rivers, Mich., community lost its local newspaper and the staff that had served it for years. We just learned of it Wednesday. It’s very bad news for that region, which will join the so-called “news deserts.” The Commercial-News had been in business for 127 years.
“The decision to continue or not continue this historic publication was not an easy one,” Commercial-News Publisher and Editor Dirk Milliman said. “The reality became that we could not generate enough revenue to remain viable.”
But, as they were closing their doors, Milliman asked, “Who is going to report on the city commission, the school board or cover the local ball games?”
He did not answer that question, but we already know the answer: No one. And that’s the problem. Without that coverage, the community will change — and not for the better.
If the traditional revenue model can’t compete, the answer is to develop a new model. And so, as we wrote on this page last week, we’re working on it. We believe it is possible to build it here in this community. If we do it right, perhaps it will help other communities do the same.
We’re inviting our readers to become part of this effort. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation has created a fund to which anyone may give to support our local journalism. Spread the word.
Checks — with “Grand Traverse Area Local Journalism Fund” noted in the memo line — can be sent to: Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation or GTRCF, 223 Lake Ave – Suite B, Traverse City MI 49684
Our circle of community news remains unbroken.
Help us keep it that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.