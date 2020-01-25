The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that a piece of broken pipe left in the Straits of Mackinac bottomlands had grown.
By 145 feet.
The mysterious 5-week growth spurt occurred between when Enbridge Inc. originally reported that the 40-foot-ish pipe existed — after the company had found, and removed a similar pipe resulting from a summer borehole collapse — and last week’s report about a 200-foot pipe to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
That’s a growth rate of roughly 29 feet a week — unusual behavior for a 3-inch piece of drilling rod, which is purportedly “embedded in a borehole” and cannot be retrieved, according to an Enbridge spokesman.
The spokesman didn’t have an explanation for the pipe’s conflicting sizes.
In the grand scheme of things, this is likely a little flap — made worse by the ongoing controversy about Enbridge’s Line 5, which operates 64-year old twin pipelines to transport crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.
We, along with many Michiganders, are concerned about the safety of this aging pipeline spanning the bottomlands of our precious fresh water.
But finding solutions seems increasingly difficult as the relationship between state leaders and the Canadian corporation get steadily more tense.
The tunnel agreement — replacing the pipeline and housing it in a concrete utility tunnel in the Straits’ bedrock — had landed in court.
According to the EGLE letter, a bore hole collapsed during the geotechnical borings to study the tunnel, leaving the pipe in 245 feet of water.
Incorrectly reporting the length of pipe doesn’t help matters.
Or, even if a mistake was discovered, a correction could have been made at any point in the dozens of times Enbridge has spoken about the incident to the media and state.
Newspapers are comfortable with our role as umpire, calling balls and strikes but not calling names, lightly.
But in this circumstance, that pipe has grown like Pinocchio’s nose, which in turn, can turn little trust issues into big ones.
