A place is a point on a map. Roads, houses, commerce.
Community is the personal thread that runs through it all and gives it meaning. Seamstresses for Safety was a literal embodiment of that thread in 2020, when a spontaneous group of volunteers answered a shortage of personal protective equipment by getting to work on their sewing machines.
But community is also the anonymous Beary Merry donor who makes sure that a Buckley child gets a “wow” item under the tree to remember a late spouse who always wanted to “make sure kids could wake up and have a magical Christmas.”
The family that runs a robust Leelanau scholarship program, the baker who goes all-out to feed food pantry volunteers.
So many of those we encounter in our region contribute to our sense of community, though they are rarely recognized for this. Some shy away from the spotlight, preferring to do quiet acts of good. Others don’t realize that what they do as a matter of course positively impacts those around them.
We seek all sorts in our annual search for our community’s good Samaritans — and our readers are our best scouts.
Who are the unsung heroes that make your community better? That neighbor who clears the snow from the paths of those who struggle with it? The volunteer reader? That person who embodies the community spirit?
Every year we highlight many of the people who quietly make our community one worth living in.
Please let us know about the good Samaritans in your life at features@record-eagle.com and we will celebrate them this holiday season.