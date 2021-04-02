Two wrongs almost certainly don’t make a right, but sometimes a pair of negatives turn into a positive.
We find ourselves hoping that’s what we’re watching unfold as researchers begin to reconcile a recent discovery that a problematic algae in Lake Michigan tends to attach itself to tiny bits of plastic (microplastics) that have become a serious concern in the Great Lakes.
Scientists studying cladophora algae samples taken from waters along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes National Park disclosed the interesting discovery in a recent article in the science journal “Environmental Pollution.”
The researchers, who were examining the algae that is linked to botulism outbreaks in the Great Lakes, stumbled upon apparent entanglement between the algae and microplastics. Basically, it appears the algae has a tendency to bond to the tiny bits of plastic pollution that have flowed or blown into our lakes during the past several decades.
“From an investigation so far, yes, the cladophora is gathering this stuff up. So in one way, it’s cleaning it up,” said Julie Peller, Valparaiso University organic chemistry professor and lead author of the research paper told a Record-Eagle reporter recently.
At least initially, the discovery seems to signal a promising development . The fact that an organism out there is capable of latching onto problematic microplastic pollution could spur a technological development that could help keep microscopic bits of plastic from flowing into our waterways.
This discovery certainly isn’t the signal of a cure-all for two serious problems facing the Great Lakes — botulism caused by decaying algae, and microplastic pollution — but it is encouraging.
Hopefully the confluence of two problems for our Great Lakes will be a solution to both.