Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies will soon wear body cameras at work, joining a massive, nationwide upswing in their use.
On May 25, it will be one year since 46-year-old George Floyd died under the knee of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the bystander footage of which ignited outrage, calls for racial reckoning and a demand for more law enforcement accountability.
Some law enforcement agencies already used body cameras, and were proactively incorporating community policing standards into their day-to-day operations. More than 8,000 police agencies added body cameras after the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
But many others had not prioritized it until Floyd’s death, when communities demanded more.
In June about a dozen members of E3, a local anti-racism task force, spoke at a county commission meeting in support of mandatory body cams for road patrol officers as part of law enforcement reforms the group would like to see enacted. The group has been meeting regularly with Grand Traverse Sheriff Tom Bensley and others since then.
We are glad that in 30-45 days, the Sheriff’s Department will have 70 cameras that all deputies will wear, plus some backup cameras. It’s a positive step, and we’re heartened by comments from Undersheriff Michael Shea, who said he wouldn’t want to be a cop today without them.
But the purchase and deploying of body cameras won’t end the conversation. It starts others about privacy, trust and public access to recordings. Currently cameras will be manually turned on and off by deputies.
We recommend the commissioners evaluate this policy after a specified time frame, with input from E3.
We also understand the limitations of body cameras. Body cameras won’t bring George Floyd back or explain why just this weekend 26-year police veteran Kim Potter grabbed a gun instead of a Taser.
Cameras just record an event from one point of view.
But the move is a part of a larger issue of what kind of policing our community wants and is a welcome push toward transparency and trust.