Seeing is believing.
Right now, we are having pivotal conversations about trust and policing.
We witness and join the groundswell of support for body camera practices used at every level of policing.
In Grand Traverse County last week, the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force announced that an anonymous donor offered to donate $25,000 toward the purchase of body cameras for county road patrol officers.
We thank the donor and encourage the county Sheriff’s Department to accept, and augment the donation.
Traverse City Police officers could also get body cameras if city leaders agree to the $100,000 purchase, possibly more for maintenance and storage.
We ask city commissioners to sign the check.
This is credo in our business and we have long advocated for body camera use, storage and public release of information.
Each function is critical, as we know well the roadblocks that have come of having cameras in name only.
Footage from the Michigan State Police cameras would’ve been helpful in the 2017 stop of Larry Sevenski for making a U-turn on U.S. 131 without signaling, that resulted in injuries for the 83-year-old Elmira man.
Sevenski was found guilty by a jury of his peers of resisting arrest. He later sued the department for “use of excessive force.”
Camera footage would’ve clarified matters but only 17 seconds of MSP footage was available — of the paramedics treating Sevenski. The 22-minute arrest was lost because of a malfunction.
We understand concerns about the cost and expertise in storing and maintaining camera footage properly. We also understand privacy concerns, and worries about technology’s incursion into policing i.e. facial recognition. These matters need to hashed out in hard conversations around a big, inclusive table. We also think authorities should consider inviting third-party oversight, as internal investigations and transparency have come up woefully short, too often.
But we believe camera footage of police interactions protects us all, including the police.
Just this week bystander footage of an illegal police chokehold resulted in the swift suspension of a police officer with a history of violence. Released body camera footage also showed three men shouting insults at the police for 11 minutes before one of the men approached the officers, the chokehold, and another officer’s role in making it stop.
We need to make it stop.
That responsibility belongs to all of us.
Watching the horrific video footage of George Floyd’s death changed something in us as a country.
What we see — or cannot unsee — can spur collective moments of national consciousness.
Think Dorothea Lange’s “Migrant Mother.” The camp where the Depression-era photo was taken got a 20,000-pound food delivery days later. Photojournalism in Vietnam changed the course of the war’s narrative. “Napalm Girl,” Kim Phúc was able to start a foundation for children of war.
We live in a world now where we carry and film our interactions.
Seeing is believing, and believing paves the path to repairing a broken trust.
