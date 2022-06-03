Researchers say that when spring comes and birds migrate, so comes the avian flu.
But this year’s spike in H5N1 cases is worrying Michigan’s scientists who have been working since February to contain it.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza flew through both commercial poultry farms, backyard flocks of chickens and ducks and wild birds — spreading currently to 40 states. According to Nature, more than 77 million birds died or were culled in this outbreak, and another 400,000 non-poultry birds, such as wild birds, have also died.
We’ve had bad years before, and we remember in the not-so-distant past when worries about flu banned area kids from bringing their show birds to the Northwestern Michigan Fair.
This year’s spread in wild birds is unprecedented, making an already hard-to-contain situation worse.
Then, in April, Michigan took the dubious honor of being a site where the virus jumped the species barrier, from birds to mammals.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed last month that three wild red fox kits died from the influenza. It was Michigan’s first wild mammal with it, and North America’s third by way of Canada and Minnesota.
People can contract this virus though chances are low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Summer, like with other illnesses, also tends to tamp down spread by way of sunlight and moving outdoors.
Researchers admit there is much to learn, and DNR Wildlife Veterinary Specialist Megan Moriarty told Bridge Michigan recently that this outbreak is lasting longer and ending slower than in previous years.
We’re not flying blind, though. We can do our part by understanding what is known about the virus — that it spreads though both direct contact in flocks and indirect contact in shared food and water supplies — and act.
Taking down birdfeeders or cleaning them often with a 10 percent bleach solution will slow it down. Moriarty also recommended keeping wild birds and domestic birds separate from each other, being cautious and hygienic when handling birds and reporting sick or dead birds to the DNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.