Anyone who has spent much time beachcombing along the Great Lakes has run across the occasional fish carcass in the sand. It’s not always easy to tell what kind of fish it was, much less what killed it.
But that’s the task now set before wildlife experts. Their answers might help guide biologists toward ways to prevent the ancient species from disappearing. And the sturgeon die-off might signal deeper problems in Lake Michigan.
The lake sturgeon dates from the late Cretacious period — about 80 million years ago. And the fish looks as ancient as it is. The bottom feeder is protected by rows of bony plates instead of scales. It has no teeth, and slurps up its diet of worms, insect larvae, leeches and small fish after it locates them with the four barbels dangling from its rubbery lip.
The creature has adapted to 80 million years of change. It’s part of the lakes’ ecosystem, and it would be a shame if it disappeared from the region. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been trying to rehabilitate sturgeon populations throughout the Great Lakes.
Sturgeon carcasses have been showing up along shore for about a month, park Wildlife Biologist Vince Cavalieri said this week, but the die-off appears to be accelerating through the last two weeks.
“Anytime you see a population that’s threatened washing up on shore, that’s a concern,” said Jason Woiderski, vice president of Sturgeon for Tomorrow organization.
The advanced stage of decay of the carcasses so far found has made it hard to identify cause of death.
Experts are guessing it might be avian botulism, the fatal result of unusually warm water that spurs algae growth. Small fish eat the algae, and then birds and larger fish like sturgeon eat the small fish. Botulism is a neurotoxin that can kill creatures near the top of the food chain.
The national lakeshore has experienced seasonal avian botulism for years, with hundreds of birds, including loons and gulls, found dead at various times. Only time will tell if the sturgeon problem is a precursor of another bird die-off — and if this die-off is only a temporary setback in efforts to boost the Great Lakes population of the ancient fish.
But experts aren’t positive avian botulism is the cause of the sturgeon deaths. They seek to enlist the public’s assistance to find more samples to test.
Anyone who encounters sturgeon remains in the national park should call park offices at 231-326-4700. For finds outside the park, contact the DNR at 517-284-5830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.