While bureaucratic machinations of city government aren’t typical big-screen fodder, the spotlight turned on a movie house this week.
Commissioners renewed a 10-year agreement that allows the Traverse City Film Festival to run the Bijou movie theater in the city-owned building that formerly housed the Con Foster Museum.
While hardly high drama (commissioners voted 6-1 in favor) questions about why some nonprofits pay rents and not others and financial transparency got us thinking long after the credits rolled.
It was clear the city — not unlike every other municipality — has an array of relationships with different nonprofits that use city property. Some pay rent, some don’t. Some have local representation on the board, some don’t. Some invest money into the space and so on.
We don’t think the city should micromanage nonprofits, but Commissioner Brian McGillivary’s observation that the city could require the nonprofits provide them their required financial filings to the IRS makes sense, and we think it should go one act further.
Nonprofits file Form 990s with the IRS, which must be made available on request. But 990s allow for massive lag time, as much as a year after the close of the financial year. For example, TCFF’s Form 990 for the year ending Dec. 2019 was filed in March/April 2021. Granted, last year’s COVID-19 extensions were likely at work, but the fact remains that Form 990s are not conducive to understanding an organization’s financial situation.
And while it was the Bijou that got the close-up this week and Film Fest’s finances are an ongoing concern, we think taxpayers should know a bit more about all the nonprofits they are supporting, either directly or in-kind.
There are a myriad of way to do this, some more invasive than others, but we think annual financial reports from these organizations are a good start.
“The End” may be flashing on the screen for now, but we think it’s a good beginning.