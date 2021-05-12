On Tuesday we learned that 70 percent of eligible adults in Leelanau County got a first dose. Grand Traverse’s numbers stretched a hair past 63 percent. Our two local counties lead the state in rates of eligible adults vaccinated against COVID-19.
We spend a lot of time ferreting out issues; we need to take a moment for a pat on the back for the jabs in the arms.
These vaccination rates are a time machine, moving Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties closer to a time of safety — when fewer people end up in the hospital after doing things no more risky than going out to dinner, celebrating milestones together, shooting hoops. COVID-19 still confounds medical experts, but as we learn more about what the virus does and does not do, we have a preventive arrow in our quiver that hits the target 95 percent of the time — vaccination.
Our 12- to 15-year-old kids, who watch us navigate our disrupted lives so carefully, will now get a shot at the same relief that many adults felt after their COVID-19 jabs. Even though children’s rates of serious illness were infrequent, they’re still vulnerable to COVID-19 in many ways. Their lives were upended with the loss of family, in-person school, sports and socialization. They lost the protective circles of adults that keep the watch on their safety. Impressionable and sensitive, they absorbed our frustration and fears. They lost a big part of their proverbial village.
But they, too, are doing something about it. In region 7, which covers 17 counties in northern lower Michigan, about 34 percent of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one that is approved for those 16 and up. In Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, that number rises to nearly 50 percent.
Altogether, our vaccination rates show we are indeed a village — despite the COVID-19-fueled political rhetoric that tells us otherwise.
It was not a matter of Presidential vote (Biden won Leelanau County, Trump won Grand Traverse, and neither got close to 63 or 70 percent of eligible adults). It was not a matter of people browbeating each other with their views on COVID-19 on social media. Simply put, our counties’ health departments and businesses worked hard to distribute the vaccine effectively; our counties’ residents worked hard to get them. We did it together, and this deserves a pat, too.
But the work isn’t over yet. Beating back COVID-19 now requires flexibility — in getting vaccine to the hard-to-reach, busy or isolated people who want it but have trouble getting it, and in the continued scientific rigor and openness to questions from those who are hesitant. Together, now with our kids in tow, we can move in a direction that will ultimately tamp down COVID-19’s ability to spread and mutate, while also protecting the people among us who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.
We are proud to extend a pat on the back for the jabs in the arms. Pats on the back rarely hurt anyone — but we can’t say the same for COVID-19.