The talk with our teens about the “birds and the bees” simply isn’t enough anymore.
Really, it never was enough.
But today, it’s especially important for all adults in our young peoples’ lives to facilitate and reinforce a frank discussion about racism, discrimination and equality. Leading by example simply isn’t enough.
Our young people are our only hope of eradicating the kind of heinous bigotry we witnessed this week. And they need our help.
The discussions between local high school students exposed last week from a private Snapchat group titled “Slave Trade” are some of the most stomach-turning we’ve seen. The kinds of rhetoric we expect to witness in the darkest corners of the internet.
But these venomous chats occurred in our community, tapped out by the thumbs of teens, targeting their classmates. These were teens wielding hate against one another.
If the events of the past few years — the unmasking of racist behavior by adults who now feel comfortable with their public bigotry — weren’t enough of a warning to us all, last week should serve as an alarm.
We must change. Our world must change.
And that change begins with how we talk to our children about racism.
Young people growing up today face challenges and influences not experienced by any previous generation. They face constant indoctrination through social media channels that have become pervasive forces in their lives.
Don’t assume our children were born with all the tools they need to confront hate.
They need our help to rise as a generation of people who not only reject hateful behavior, but who have the courage to stand against it. Even if that means they’re the only one among a group standing for what’s right.
That kind of courage can be taught. And that teaching begins with the backing of adults who they know will stand behind them.
These are messages our children need to hear from every adult in their lives.
Start with clear conversations about the things that simply aren’t OK. They aren’t OK to say publicly or in private groups or on social media. They’re the kind of discussions that constitute violence.
Teach our children that their silence in groups where others spout bigotry is a form of affirmation, even encouragement to those who espouse hateful rhetoric. Teach our children not to allow their silence to become part of the violence.
Our children represent our nation’s greatest hope of outgrowing racism and bigotry, and we all need to take part in guiding them.