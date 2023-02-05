As some readers will recall, a couple of years ago, a water test in the small northern Michigan town of Beulah provoked concern about lead in the water lines there. Before that, the Flint water crisis had spurred efforts in Traverse City to remove about 100 lead service lines.
In 2021, staff reporters Patti Brandt Burgess and Jordan Travis took stock of the public water systems in the Grand Traverse County area and the efforts in that region to replace lead-containing water lines.
They found hundreds, if not thousands, of lead and galvanized steel service lines still in use in cities, towns and villages across our region. Some sources accurately pointed out then that the costs to swiftly excise those old lines were insurmountable in most places. It still is.
So slowly, oh so slowly, these lead-containing lines are being removed. At least, operators will be required to provide the state with an official count of lead lines in the ground in 2025, so we’ll be able to take stock of what’s left to be done underground.
In the meantime, there are lead concerns aboveground. And one obvious source of lead is bullets.
Last fall, an excellent report in the Record-Eagle by special writer Kelly Richardson detailed the efforts of a novel program offered by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in which tribal members with hunting licenses exchanged boxes of lead ammunition for copper ammunition at no cost.
The director of LTBB’s Natural Resource Department, Doug Craven, said the bands decided to offer the exchange program after seeing an uptick in lead poisoning among local eagles during firearm season.
Craven said a lead fragment the size of a grain of rice is enough to kill an eagle.
His analysis is based on both his own observations and third-party research. According to a paper published by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in September, lead toxicosis is the third leading cause of eagle mortality in Michigan, and nationally there is “a noticeable increase in the mortality beginning in October and peaking in December.”
According to the DNR analysis, lead ammunition has a tendency to fragment upon impact, with one study observing lead fragments as far as 18 inches from the wound channel, and another finding lead fragments in 36 percent of gut piles from hunter-harvested deer.
While eagle health was the initial reason behind that LTBB exchange program, it is no longer the sole motivation. Craven said his department also became concerned about human health after looking further into lead ballistics testing.
Then, on Jan. 22, we published a story about the bald eagle Apollo, who is being cared for at the Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids. He is suffering from lead poisoning. Apollo is far from the first to sustain this kind of poisoning and researchers believe these incidents of lead poisoning in raptors, particularly bald eagles, is significant – and growing.
Trade associations have been quick to say that hunters are being “blamed” and that bald eagles are not threatened. Some organizations even make the claim that this is some veiled attempt to deter hunting altogether. Not so.
Some tribal members are avid hunters who hunt for meat and eat all year long based on what they hunt. For them, using copper bullets is just a safer, cleaner choice.
We think the LTBB is smart to institute the ammunition swap.
Other hunters should follow their example and get the lead out.
