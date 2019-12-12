Right now, the Record-Eagle is running a Holiday Pet Photo Contest.
In just the few days since the Facebook contest opened, we’ve racked up almost 60 snaps of pets in their holiday best.
Daisey the terrier is inside a gift bag. Jeff the lizard sports a bow. Oscar the cat stares embers out of a glittering snowscape.
Countless sweaters and silly hats later, the photos show our gushy love of our pets, and their patient tolerance of it.
Another dog picture, this one with a graphic material warning.
Here is Phoenix, a 2-year-old blonde pitbull-type with a sweet face and bottomless eyes. His bones ripple out his back like a dinosaur, and wounds cover his pink body. He was shot in the head and left to freeze, starve and die in the woods.
A hunter found him outside Kingsley on Nov. 25 and he was cared for by the Cherryland Humane Society and Grand Traverse County Animal Control. But Phoenix died five days later.
The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the case, and Animal Control is investigating.
We support recent efforts to strengthen oversight into the care and treatment of our best friends.
Nationally, the PACT Act — which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture — passed the Senate last week, and will land on the President’s desk.
The legislation broadens our federal laws to allow prosecutions for “crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating or impaling and sexually exploiting” animals.
Those convicted of the potential felony would face fines and up to 7 years in prison.
The leash also shortened in Michigan after last year’s increase of the maximum penalty for killing or torturing an animal from four years to 10, and the ability now to get a 10-year prison term for revenge harming/killing pets to inflict emotional distress on another.
The Detroit Free Press also reported this week that Sen. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Township, is leading an effort to regulate animal rescue operations under the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Fostering in our homes is a pivotal way to keep animals out of shelters and better match them in adoption, but there is little to no oversight of it.
The legislation proposes a no-fee registration, along with guidelines and oversight in the wake of recent cases of cruelty, neglect, and mistreatment found in animal foster homes.
We are glad for the attention this issue is getting, and the strides made in keeping animals healthy and cared for. How we treat animals shows who we are.
Contact Grand Traverse Animal Control at 231-995-6080 with information regarding Phoenix’s case.
