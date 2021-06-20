We’re probably all a little worse for the wear at this point.
A year of the pandemic life skimmed at least a few years off life expectancy for many of us. Folks carrying firsthand trauma incurred as waves of COVID-19 washed over our communities surround us. And even those who managed to avoid the worst the past year had to offer lived with inordinate stress and upheaval.
Similarly, our collective relationship has suffered.
Starting in March 2020, we witnessed things most Americans wouldn’t have expected considering our somewhat idealized view of historic collective sacrifices for the good of our neighbors and nation. The near immediate rush to stores to hoard supplies — most notably toilet paper — set us sailing almost immediately toward problems trusting one another in future times of crisis.
Considering we would be hard pressed to find anyone who actually lived without toilet paper, the panic buying we observed (people toting truckloads to stash) was the first sign the coming months would offer challenges to our nation’s ideals of self sacrifice for the collective good.
It’s important to note we are not talking about the sacrifices many health care and frontline workers made. In countless cases, they selflessly stepped into the fray, repeatedly exposing themselves to the virus to ensure the sickest among us didn’t struggle alone. Didn’t die alone.
But the damage to our trust in one another didn’t stop in the early months of the pandemic. It carried through, even worsened as many refused precautions like wearing masks, even if the only benefit of doing so would be to prevent the medically vulnerable among us from becoming sick.
Again, that fracture in our foundation of trust emerged as vaccines became widely available. As our peers in other corners of the world beg for more doses, American public health organizations have been forced to pay younger adults to get vaccinated — a desperate attempt to inch toward herd immunity as new variants of the virus show vaccine resistance.
Most recently our trust schism emerged as public health orders allowed those who have been fully vaccinated to go mask-free in crowded public places. The liberation from masks left some who still wore masks giving sideways and judgmental stares to folks who decided it was time to go without.
Maybe these collective trust problems always existed, just lurking for a crisis to erupt. There is no doubt the trust deficit widened during the past 15 months.
Our trust problem also will fade into the background in the coming weeks and months as the light at the end of this long COVID-19 tunnel moves closer. As life returns to something that resembles our pre-pandemic normal.
But that fracture the pandemic exposed won’t simply cure itself. It will require our nation having an honest conversation about the things that divide us, and a resurrection of our willingness to endure discomfort or inconvenience for the wellbeing of others.
Our nation has a long road ahead if we expect to address the problems the pandemic exposed before we face another crisis that calls for collective sacrifice.