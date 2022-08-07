When people are convicted of crimes, they may be assessed fines and costs as a part of their sentence.
No surprise there. It seems like a simple matter. Fines and costs are typically part of the penalty that a defendant, once convicted, should expect. Certainly, once convicted, most people coming through the criminal justice system should face some financial reckoning, shouldn’t they?
The state Legislature thought so and adopted a law that allows for it.
A fine, once paid, may actually have a lasting, positive impact on the defendant. Many are down on their luck, so the accomplishment of paying off their debt to society can be a powerful experience that may help them turn their lives around. At least, that is the hope.
If most of the judges in these cases have any personal interest in the outcome, it’s that they don’t want to see these same defendants cycling back through their courtrooms again.
But if that money being assessed as part of the punishment is used to help support court operations, what then?
Some argue that it changes the whole dynamic.
A case currently before the Michigan Supreme Court claims a state law allowing the assessment of fines and costs as part of a sentence is unconstitutional. A defendant has a right to a fair and impartial judge.
At the very least, the statute presents a conflict of interest since the judge, in meting out the sentence that includes these fines and costs, ostensibly experiences a personal benefit since it helps pay for court operations.
The high court heard arguments in April and asked for another date in the next few months to hear more arguments on several key questions, including whether there is an appearance of bias.
Attorney Joshua House, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, filed a brief supporting the defendant in the case People v. Travis Johnson of Alpena, which gave rise to the appeal.
House quotes from a study by the Trial Court Funding Commission which found that, on average, convictions pay for at least 26 percent of a trial court’s budget, with another 23 percent in state funds that include court fees getting redistributed back to the counties.
A judge whose court benefits financially from the sentences can’t be impartial, he said. “Courts are not supposed to be cash cows,” he wrote.
But courts in Michigan are hardly cash cows.
When this issue came before the state Court of Appeals, it upheld the criminal court costs statute, but it wasn’t a slam-dunk. One of the justices, Douglas B. Shapiro, dissented, making a compelling case against the practice.
“There is no rational basis to apply the fees only to convicted defendants other than the fact that, having broken the law, they may be punished,” Shapiro wrote.
Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said, “No matter how neutral and detached a judge may be, the burden of taxing criminal defendants to finance the operations of his court, coupled with the intense pressures from local funding units (and perhaps even from the electorate), could create at least the appearance of impropriety.”
No doubt there are issues with the statute, as it is written. We’re not surprised by that because, as we have pointed out before, we don’t know who’s crafting these statutes. Many are poorly written.
But if the problem lies with the legislation, fix it. Let’s not cut a swath through the court system to get to a problem with the legislation.
It’s important to note, one judge told us, that almost every criminal statute allows for a fine. It’s up to the judge’s discretion.
That’s the key here: discretion. It’s a word we haven’t heard during this debate. But it is absolutely appropriate to allow for judicial discretion.
We believe good judges exercise discretion to apply the law fairly and appropriately, so they consider the circumstances of the case before handing down a sentence.
In the district court, the judges are on the front lines. They’re dealing with drinking and driving, and a host of other traffic violations, civil cases where the amount in controversy does not exceed $25,000, landlord-tenant disputes, land contract matters, and civil infractions.
They know the defendants and the facts of a case better than anyone else.
There shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all mentality with regard to sentencing.
And there shouldn’t be any pre-existing mandate dictating the terms.
