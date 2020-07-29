Does anyone else find it hard to measure summer without an event calendar?
We, like many Michiganders, note seasonal passage in many small ways, from what we see ripening in the fields and on farm stands in the summer, to the coloring of the leaves in the fall and the bite in the air that signals winter’s creep.
But we’re also attuned to the movements of people in ways that other places aren’t.
We feel keenly the return of our snowbirds and the tourists who come to visit. And whether you personally participate in our large-scale events like National Cherry Festival or the Traverse City Film Festival, chances are, they’re marked on your calendars.
If seasons are a wheel, then our events feel like the rims and spokes. But what keeps everything spinning is the energy of a robust year-round workforce that also loves to gather together to enjoy the arts — also hard-hit by COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
While we don’t dispute the need for these restrictions given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recent reporting found that it will take a long time to economically recover the large-scale loss — perhaps years.
Still, our many community organizations and businesses that set store by gathering together have adapted.
National Cherry Festival hosted a number of socially distanced activities, including a slate of seas- onal races that continue into the fall.
The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival are hosting spectator-free competitions. Old Town Playhouse set up a tent for fresh-air, safely spaced entertainment. The Sara Hardy Farmers Market stretched out in its space and offers online ordering. The Traverse Symphony Orchestra is moving outdoors and appearing online and on the radio.
All of these examples, and the many more we didn’t mention, show our creative resilience as a region.
Even though we can’t gather together, we know we must lean on each other to get through this pandemic. We don’t know what the loss of the colorful seasonal festivals this year will do the town’s summertime reputation. But fortifying these efforts and our year-round arts community will do much to ensure the ever-lively wheels keep spinning — until that time when we can all meet together again.
