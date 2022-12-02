If something was happening that appeared harmful and nearby witnesses were in a position to do something about it, should they?
One outstanding answer to that question was found in the example set by the manager of a gas station in Garfield Township.
We don’t know the identity of that Good Samaritan, but we sure do want to praise his actions when he spotted the elderly couple from Honor at the Bitcoin ATM at the station.
According to Michigan State Police, the manager called police when he noticed the couple making withdrawals from the ATM and suspected something wasn’t quite right.
When police arrived, the couple were still at the ATM machine, on the phone being scammed out of their money. As it was, they were victims of a cybercrime and it cost them $2,900, but it would have been nearly six times that amount if it hadn’t been for that manager and his presence of mind to act on what he was seeing.
It’s not unusual for store managers to be observant, of course, and watch out for shoplifters, for example. But here’s someone who noticed an elderly couple, perhaps acting frantic or scared, withdrawing thousands in Bitcoin from an ATM. And when that manager not only noticed it, but then did something proactive to help them, that’s laudable.
In our dreams, we would see that level of awareness and concern for others happening elsewhere — particularly on the part of our state legislators.
If legislators are paying attention, they know that federal and state funds allocated the past three years, much of it triggered by the pandemic, are drying up. The state had expanded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, for example, as well as unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and the child tax credit. High inflation is just twisting the financial knot tighter.
Charitable organizations that serve children and families in the community have already noticed a growing need among those families. They say an estimated 1.15 million people in Michigan have hunger needs, nearly 18,000 of them live in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Kalkaska counties.
So here we are, in the midst of a lame-duck session — that time between an election and the start of a new term that’s typically characterized by last-minute action on outstanding policy priorities — and we’re hearing that legislators are talking about just hanging it up and going home.
Bridge Michigan reported this week that current session schedules indicate the state House and Senate could be done for the year as early as Wednesday.
It seems incomprehensible that state legislators are oblivious to what’s happening in their own backyards. Do they not see their own constituents and what they are now contending with at home?
We look at the heroic actions of that gas station manager in Garfield Township who saw a couple in trouble and got help for them.
Then we look at the lack of action by lawmakers in Lansing, who have the power to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people, families, the elderly and children, by the actions they take. But it appears they aren’t paying attention.
So, you may ask, what do that gas station manager in Garfield Township and state legislators have in common?
Unfortunately, nothing.
