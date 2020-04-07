The Issue: The city approved a purchase of a building that most recently housed a small dry cleaners for $645,000 — three years after it was purchased for $235,000.
Our View: The decision leaves us wondering.
There are times when the difference between public and private spending is stark — or in this case, heavily starched.
The city's decision to buy a building that once housed a dry cleaning business at 115 Pine, for example, gives us pause.
In our private lives, many of us are unemployed (with nearly 800,000 Michigan claims filed in the last month) with no idea where our next paycheck is coming from.
If we are employed, our employers (or businesses) are reeling from plummeting revenues. Our government is moving to try and shore up what is certain to be an economic crisis of uncertain proportion, for an unknowable amount of time. What is predicted by the best experts — in our private spending lives — is causing us to tighten our belts.
Yet the city commission recently loosened theirs (ours) by a few notches.
On Monday they approved the purchase the building for $645,000.
The current owner bought it for $235,000 in 2017. The SEV on it last year is $132,000.
That's a rise in value of $410,000 in three years. The property's dainty 1,854 square feet is selling for $348 per square foot.
Our commissioners thought it a good deal, worth scooping up in the middle of an essential-business only pandemic, and without bothering to get an appraisal.
Private spenders might dilly-dally along, wanting to know what something is worth before buying it. A long documented history of dry-cleaner-related environmental issues may slow the average private buyer, too? (The city already ponied up $9,000 to do an environmental study).
But then again, it appears not to be problematic when we’re spending government money.
Due diligence causes us private spenders to plod along.
But commissioners needed to move fast because someone else might buy it, they said.
With our own money we sometimes make special rules for big buys, like instituting mandatory waiting to stave off knee-jerk reactions to high-pressure tactics. We combat impulse buying and buyer's remorse with morning-after, cold-light-of-day consideration.
Our city isn't burdened by such constraints, and to do the deal like this, right now, leaves us wondering. Perhaps the City of Traverse City has a plenty supply of cash?
We understand that the Downtown Development Authority, governed by the city, wants to build an $18 million, 400-space parking deck with many (125) of the spaces dibbed out to to 4Front Credit Union employees, per a deal already brokered. Buying the building will expand the project's footprint to allow more "public" into the public parking deck.
This might be a great deal, considering all we don't know.
But as it stands, we have to ask, is this how we would spend our own money right now, given our country, our economy, our uncertain future? Shouldn't our city commissioners be even more careful spending on our behalf?
Are we being taken to the cleaners?
