Look at any recent map and you’ll find a scarcity of middle ground.
Extreme viewpoints get megaphones. Civility is sacrificed to drama and oversimplification.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in our political arena, as temperatures rise in anticipation of the primary election on Aug. 2.
But the letters to the editor we receive shows that robust political discourse and civility can coexist, and we are proud to provide a place where neighbors can disagree and where political opinions and candidate endorsements don’t skew into personal attacks.
To that end — and as endorsements turn from a trickle to a gush — we perform our election-cycle review of our letters policies. Our rules are few but firm: No shouting or personal attacks, cite sources and back up assertions with facts, and keep it civil. Political endorsements are 100 words, and 200 for all other issues. We may choose representative letters to run out of campaigns. This means that some letters won’t make it into the newspaper.
Local letter-writers get first dibs, and we reserve the right not to publish those that don’t meet our standards.
Our region is lucky to have an informed and spirited populace, engaged in the issues that impact our community — and the opinion pages reflect that. Our letters show that a healthy democracy is built on a foundation — a place where ideas are exchanged and friends can disagree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.