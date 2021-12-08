During the holidays, the to-do list is long, but everything else feels short.
Tempers? Short.
The days? Shorter.
Staffing? Really short.
Our checking account balance? Visible only under 10x magnification.
We dwell a lot about our individual struggles, knowing that if we fall short — hopefully there’s someone, or some organization there to catch us.
But organizations find their resources falling short, too, and COVID-19 has taken a bite out of many budgets.
In some cases, COVID-19 kept organizations from their missions — from school assemblies and performances; from large-scale races and marathons; from entry fees and registrations.
Volunteer numbers spiraled and staffing shortages ratcheted up.
Needs, especially those related to surviving without regular income, skyrocketed.
Then, in many cases and places, donations dropped.
Kelley Kuhn, vice president of Michigan Nonprofit Association, told WXYZ Detroit that many organizations are struggling.
“And that’s what worries us in the long run is what happens when those organizations are not able to continue to provide those basic needs, supports in communities that need it most?” Kuhn said.
Often organizations tend to try to suffer in silence until it gets to a critical level. Many this year will hope that the holiday giving provides needed relief.
We were happy to see the the Community Foundation recently awarded $35,883 in final grants from its Urgent Needs Fund to five nonprofit organizations serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties.
The UNF — launched in March 2020 — supported organizations working with individuals and families who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation distributed grants of $977,256 to 75 nonprofit, governmental and Tribal entities.
The fund is an example of what people can do together. Now as we enter the short days of the holidays, please look to see if the organizations you believe in, need a hand.
We count on these organizations to catch us when we fall short — but we need to step in when they fall short, too.