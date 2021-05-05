Graduation addresses are meant to inspire. To plug into hope, to expand small notions, to swell the heart with possibilities.
Many 2020 addresses were no less ardent, but given without an audience of a proud crowd of family members on folding chairs. Graduating seniors hadn’t walked their school hallways in three months before they virtually walked the stage. Proms and field days were also virtual, and typical end-of-year school year celebrations somewhat muted.
One year later much has changed for our students.
In-person classes resumed as a choice for area families, and, after several surges and periodic closures, numbers of school-associated COVID-19 cases are heading in a positive direction.
While schools in the Leland, Frankfort, Benzie, Glen Lake, Manton, TCAPS, Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Children’s House and Mancelona districts remain on the MDHHS list of ongoing outbreaks, numbers are down significantly.
Also notable is the availability of rapid-result COVID-19 testing. Whereas last year we were told to assume we had the virus because widespread testing was unavailable, students can now test and know the results in 15 minutes, before gathering together.
Kingsley Area Schools hosted a prom last weekend after rapid COVID-19 testing of students showed zero positives.
Vaccines for teens continue to push forward. In recent weeks, students 16 years old and older could get vaccinated in clinics at school. Younger students will be next, as the Associated Press reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 as soon as next week, with Moderna following close behind.
The trees are re-leafing, and we, too, feel relieved by these positive signs as we move toward the school year’s end.
If graduates need a sign of hope for their addresses at the podium, they need only to look at how far they’ve come this year.