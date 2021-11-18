Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.