We couldn’t bear the idea of this story ending any other way.
The saga of the black bear that spent the past year loitering in neighborhoods along the west side of Traverse City came to an uneventful close Thursday when officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said they managed to trap the bruin. Or at least there’s a good chance it’s the same one that eluded capture in the same area despite months of attempts in 2020.
The nearly 400-pound birdfeeder bandit fell for a buffet of birdseed and suet and loafed into a tube-shaped trailer trap. The successful capture ends a months-long effort to relocate the bear away from the bustle of the city, and the dangers of being a bear who has become too comfortable around humans.
Officials said he will be relocated to a place away from the low-hanging smorgasbord to which he became a menace in 2020 before returning after a winter slumber.
Hopefully his tenure as a neighborhood Yogi impersonator has come to a peaceful close.
The fact is, bears that become too comfortable roaming neighborhoods, the ones that begin to identify populated areas with easy access to meals sometimes don’t get off so easily. And considering only 10 percent of Michigan’s 15,000 to 19,000 black bears lives in the Lower Peninsula, we don’t want to see even one become a victim of our incursion on the state’s wild places.
This brush with a bear also is an important reminder to us all to do our part in preventing bear-human interactions. That means to remove enticements that draw them into close proximity to our homes and neighborhoods.
Place trash bins inside if possible, stow pet food and stop feeding birds on feeders after the snow melts.
Because none of us wants our backyard buffet to cost a bear its life.