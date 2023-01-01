As we embark on a new year, we know this much: Never before in our lifetimes will so much be distributed to so many in such substantive ways.
As journalists covering local government, we’ve never observed any local funding plan that compares with the impending impact of the American Rescue Plan Act.
On Friday’s front page, an article by Record-Eagle staff writer Patti Brandt Burgess documented the allocation of $18 million in ARPA funds in Grand Traverse County.
Recall when the COVID-19 pandemic crisis spurred the creation of ARPA nearly two years ago?
It was controversial at the time, yes, and a few government officials in Michigan stubbornly said they would refuse to accept this funding.
But most pragmatically shrugged their shoulders and reasoned that, if the federal government was going to hand these funds over to local governments, why not accept it and use it for the most pressing needs?
Wise decision.
ARPA’s purpose was intended to mitigate the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t just for public health efforts to fight the virus. It also was intended to extend and expand tax and economic incentives for individuals, families and businesses, and provide grant aid to states, local governments, tribes, and territories.
Instead of having to go through the rigamarole of making a case to legislators in Washington, competing with many others who also had their hands out, then waiting to find out if a pitch was approved or rejected, this funding came directly to local government, with few strings attached.
The beauty of ARPA funding — and the reason, frankly, that we approve of it — is that it allows those closest to the community to decide the best uses for it.
According to Michigan State University Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, a total of $130 billion in ARPA funding has been directed specifically to local governments through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Nearly every local government in the country has received some level of funding from this program.
In Michigan, a total of $4.4 billion was distributed to local governments, either directly from the U.S. Treasury or through the state.
In its surveys on this subject, MSU noted that, amid a wide range of choices, residents’ spending priorities appear to be in line with those of their local elected officials — which confirms our belief that the closer elected officials are to the communities they serve, the better their decisions on where these funds should be spent.
Among top priorities for Michigan residents surveyed are roads, water and sewer infrastructure, and public safety.
In Grand Traverse County, for example, 27 proposals totaling about $10 million were awarded funding at the county commissioners’ last meeting in December. In addition, $5 million was allocated to mental health infrastructure and $3 million was held back for county use.
Grand Traverse County began the process by forming a group of community leaders to help them review requests and proposals on how to use the funds. Then they surveyed citizens who live, work or own businesses in the county as to what they wanted the money spent on. Proposals were sought for projects by county organizations — from townships seeking help with replacing sewer and water mains, to nonprofit programs that would help children and teens with mental and behavioral health issues exacerbated during the pandemic.
Among the projects approved was one at Pine Grove Church to upgrade space there for use as a childcare center, the replacement of sanitary sewer main and pump station in East Bay Township, the addition of 30 units for the chronically homeless at Goodwill Northern Michigan Station Street Housing, an air purification and pathogen reduction system for a skilled nursing facility at Grand Traverse Pavilions, and comprehensive grief services for children, school and families at Michael’s Place. And there is much more.
We have no doubt that, collectively, the projects approved to receive ARPA funding will have an an impact on virtually everyone — either through the expansion of services, upgrades or infrastructure improvement.
And so we applaud the efforts of local officials.
Thanks to these actions, we’re making a good start to 2023.
Happy New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.