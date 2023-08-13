This year, the Traverse City Record-Eagle will mark its 165th year of serving the readers of this community.
If there should be any emphasis on the words in that sentence, it’s on “serving the readers.”
Quite a few communities in this state and across the nation are no longer served by a group of professional journalists who accept the responsibility of covering specific beats and report faithfully the local news of the day.
We can be held accountable – and we certainly are – for the local coverage of our community. We welcome it.
This is the value proposition of community journalism that feeds the essential need of a democracy: Knowledge and understanding of how the system works, why successes and failures happen, and what elected officials are doing about it.
There is much more, of course – from all the celebrations and contributions and competitions, the high school games to the symphony orchestra performances, to the leaping lambs at the county fair. We cover these, too. They are all threads that, when woven together, create the fabric of the community.
We really don’t need to explain this to our readers. You get it. But please help get the word out to neighbors, friends and family who may not realize what they’re missing. We provide this local news in a variety of ways – from the traditional paper to e-edition and social media – so it’s possible to keep in touch with what’s going on, no matter where people are.
That certainly is a change from 165 years ago – as is the speed and the amount of information coming at all of us all of the time.
It’s like an avalanche that engulfs the unsuspecting soul who just wants to find out what’s happening at home.
And so it’s wise to prioritize our local news and information so it doesn’t get lost in the deluge.
Right now, the concern we have is whether people realize what community journalism truly means.
The people who live in places no longer served by a community newspaper can explain it. They don’t know what the school board is doing or why the superintendent got fired; they don’t know about the mid-term election when voters were asked to pass a bond issue. And their neighbor’s daughter rescued a drowning child but they didn’t know about it.
Some point to online publications and think that takes care of it but, sorry, unless that news outfit has got a cadre of reporters who are assigned to cover key local sectors, they’re not going to get the breadth and depth of the stories.
Frankly, our frustration is that we always want to provide more. (We’re working on that.)
What we love most about what we do – and this will never change – is that we have the power to help people and make a difference in their lives. We keep that up and, eventually, it raises the quality of life for the entire community.
Amid all the challenges that lie ahead, the resilience of a community is partly due to the character of its people and partly due to the presence of a strong local newspaper.
The founders sure had it right when they put freedom of the press right up there at the top of the list.
Our community, in supporting a solid local newspaper for 165 years, has it right, too.
Keep up the good work.
