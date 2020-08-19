We often hear about wonderful programs going on in our community.
We also hear about community needs.
But occasionally between these needs and services are lines that stretch to connect them. In our rural areas, these lines can be yellow-dotted roads that separate people from services and jobs. There can also be gaps in access — language, bureaucratic, economic and technological. They come of human mistakes, of silos, of regulatory quirks and political stalemates.
Any of these disconnects can easily turn into hurdles, separating people from progress.
So we were heartened to hear about the recent news of the Federal Transit Administration’s $13.38 million grant to BATA for a new headquarters and transfer station.
The grant pushes ahead the plan to replace BATA’s current 1986-built headquarters at Cass and South Airport roads to a new, more spacious location on LaFranier Road, near Hammond Road.
The new building would consolidate everything in BATA’s current facility, plus add-ons, into one building, and will include indoor bus storage, a maintenance garage and offices, BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham said.
Most exciting to us is the plan’s idea to include 60 to 90 units of workforce housing on a nearby lot, with possibly more in future phases, TCHC Executive Director Tony Lentych said.
Connecting affordable housing with transportation is a no-brainer.
Expensive rent continues to push our workforce farther away from town, and wages keep this workforce living paycheck-to-paycheck. Car trouble, a broken leg, an unexpected $2,000 bill can be devastating to many of the people who keep our town and industry humming.
Combining a safety net of affordable housing with transportation makes sense — the kind of sense that even transcends politics.
Most of our state and federal lawmakers supported the grant, including Michigan Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan’s 1st Congressional District.
Partners and investors are also excited to be a part of the “unique” project, Lentych said, as he is looking for funding on the housing side of the plan. The federal grant also won’t pay for the property itself and due diligence and environmental reviews are still in the works.
But the wheels are turning.
BATA submitted early concepts for the site to Garfield Township and will begin the planned unit development process within weeks. Construction could start in spring 2021.
It says something about our expectations when connecting people to the services they need is considered “unique.”
But we’re happy to see that we can pull together to close these gaps for the good of us all. Perhaps we weren’t that far apart to begin with.
