As Italy continues to be ravaged by COVID-19 at a level disproportionate to most other countries, one must wonder if Italy’s strength of close human interaction ingrained in the fabric of Italian culture is now Italy’s weakness.
In his book “Outliers,” author Malcolm Gladwell reports the findings of a 1950’s study that explored the impressive health collectively of the citizens of Roseto, a village in the hills of Pennsylvania. It was inhabited almost exclusively by Italians who immigrated to the United States from the town of Roseto Valfortore, Italy, to continue to live in strict adherence to the cultural practices of their homeland.
As relayed by Gladwell, the results of the study were astonishing:
“In Roseto, Pennsylvania, virtually no one under fifty-five had died of a heart attack or showed any signs of heart disease. For men over sixty-five, the death rate from heart disease in Roseto was roughly half that of the United States as a whole. The death rate from all causes in Roseto, in fact, was 30 to 35 percent lower than expected ...
“These people were dying of old age. That’s it.”
The study reported there was no suicide, no alcoholism and no drug addiction.
The researchers were stymied.
They dismissed diet as the answer for the Roseto residents’ excellent health and longevity, because 41 percent of their diet came from fat.
The researchers also dismissed genetics as the answer as fellow Italians who also immigrated to the U.S. but lived apart from Roseto, and Italian cultural practices did not enjoy the same outstanding health levels.
The final conclusion of the researchers was that the excellent health of the town’s residents was the product of the close human interaction woven into the fabric of the Italian social culture — an admirable culture in which talking out disagreements with your neighbor rather than letting differences boil is the rule, not the exception, a culture in which three generations living under one roof was commonplace, a culture where evening chats with and cooking in the backyard for your neighbor was just the way things were.
When reading Malcolm Gladwell’s account of how researchers credited Italy’s culture of close human interaction as the strength upon which the excellent collective health of that country is founded, one cannot help but admire that country and its people.
However, in light of the current health dilemma now facing Italy, one cannot help but also believe that Italy’s cultural strength now exists as the root of its weakness — and concede that extreme situations warrant extreme response.
Even if it means social distancing at the expense of altering social norms.
And if even if it means that — while we continue to pray for Italy and all mankind — we learn from Italy the lesson of the importance of culture, but at the same time, the importance of the willingness to adjust cultural practices.
