Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the west and highest waves around 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&