This weekend, four Afghan families who have resettled in our area will celebrate Nowruz, or “New Year.”
It is an ancient festival that marks the beginning of spring and celebrates the rebirth of nature. For our new Afghan neighbors, the holiday mirrors their own new beginnings since their abrupt departure from Afghanistan in 2021 after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.
The theme of renewal is central to Nowruz. A special Haft Sin table includes seven symbols that start with the Persian letter “s”: e.g., seeb (apple); seer (garlic); and sabseh (sprouts). But the real star of the Nowruz table for Afghans is haft mewa — made by soaking seven (there’s that lucky number again!) dried fruits and nuts in liquid to create a delightfully sweet mixture, best eaten with a spoon to get every last drop! Afghanistan used to produce some of the world’s best fruits and nuts, including pistachio, walnuts, almonds, and apricot.
Nowruz is all about being with family. Before the Taliban banned the celebration, families would take advantage of the public holiday to don new clothes, go on picnics and fly kites. Feasting would include cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents — all sitting on cushions with a huge sofra, the cloth that would be put down with all the different foods on top.
Imagine now being cut off from family and cultural traditions in a place where most people have never heard of the holiday — where there may even be snow on the ground.
Fortunately, these families have found a warm welcome in this community from people who honor their service to U.S. forces formerly serving in Afghanistan and appreciate the many benefits that come from fostering diversity in our neighborhoods.
While never being able to take the place of those they had to leave behind in Afghanistan, more and more local people are getting to know these families through school and sports activities, their places of employment, and community support organizations.
This year’s decision by the four families to celebrate Nowruz in their new community reflects their resiliency, and their hope of creating new traditions with others in northern Michigan: People from Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan and the Baha’i community. That’s just a few of the more than 300 million people around the world who celebrate the holiday — including here.
There is no question that celebrating Nowruz this year will be bittersweet for our Afghan friends because of all the family members left under Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Now, girls there can’t go to school and women have been pushed from the incredibly vibrant role they used to play in society as teachers, doctors, and other essential professionals.
But joy is often the sweetest when measured against sadness. And this weekend, the Afghan families will set aside their concerns for one afternoon and celebrate the incredible gift of life, the welcome they have found here, and the ability to begin anew. Winter is not, in fact, eternal — not even in northern Michigan.
