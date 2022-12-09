The Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration is urging the passing of bipartisan legislation before the end of this year to provide permanent protections for DACA recipients and other Dreamers. At a time of labor shortages, inflation, and diminished economic growth, we need the talents of the Dreamer workforce.
Higher education leaders see Dreamers’ immense contributions to our campuses and communities. Many of them have gone on to become highly valued employees, homeowners, military members, faith leaders, and founders of thriving businesses. They inspire us by what they have overcome and the promise they hold to make our communities and nation stronger.
These individuals — Americans in every sense but on paper — seek only what we want for all our children: The opportunity to pursue their studies, work in our communities, and meaningfully contribute to our country.
Expanding opportunities for Dreamers is not only good for them and their families, but also for our economy and country as a whole. Hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients are employed in jobs deemed essential by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Close to 40% of all undocumented graduate students have undergraduate degrees in STEM fields. More than 400,000 undocumented students are pursuing higher education, launching careers, and contributing to their communities and states.
While DACA has been transformative, it has never been the ultimate goal. The recent Fifth Circuit Court ruling underscores that the future of Dreamers is in extreme jeopardy and that Congress needs to provide a permanent legislative solution. If DACA is eliminated, the U.S. will lose an estimated 1,000 jobs every business day for the next two years. We cannot afford to wait until the final blow is struck to this program by the courts.
If Congress fails to act, employers and communities will lose valuable contributors. Families, including many households of mixed-status individuals with U.S.-born children, will suffer the grievous loss of their homes, businesses, and self-sufficiency. Congress alone can avert this looming crisis by passing bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers and address other immigration priorities.
