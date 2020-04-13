Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional rain and snow showers this morning. Windy and remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.