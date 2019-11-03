By Chris Wendel
The enemy of civility is ego.
On a national level, we are inundated with polarizing rhetoric driven by self-interests and political agendas. Over time, this lack of decorum can spill over into discussions of local issues when many come to the table entrenched with their own skewed motives.
So, what is the best way to work with one another in this politically charged environment?
Fortunately, agreement occurs more often when we’re working with people that are neighbors and friends. Instead of disagreeing on contentious national issues, we’re more likely to see immediate solutions when problems are solved through a more personal, thorough dialogue.
When we collectively work toward community-based solutions, the barriers of divisiveness tend to fall. This kind of local civility is not deterred by public meeting mayhem, letters to the editor or snarky online comments. In the Grand Traverse region, it’s a deeper sense of cooperation shaped by tradition and kindness.
From my experience living in northern Michigan over the past 30 years, those who best practice civility are quiet leaders who lead by example, far away from public acclaim and accolades. They serve out of true selflessness. I feel fortunate knowing that significant numbers of these individuals continue to work hard throughout our community.
Some of the examples I’ve experienced include a young person receiving career help from an older mentor. It could be the business leader who lends money to a struggling entrepreneur on the brink of financial ruin, when no one else will. It’s the person in the position to make an anonymous donation to a local cause they are passionate about. It’s the individual who organizes a grassroots effort that brings light to an important public issue. Or it’s the volunteer who contributes hours of valuable time to an organization that benefits our region.
This type of dedication comes through age and experience when one realizes that the sum total of a life has more to do with what will be heard from one’s eulogy than a list of skills listed on a resume. It’s this steady leadership, working for the common good in slow incremental ways over an extended period of time that I have grown to admire.
It’s the fear of what we don’t know or fully understand that stands in the way of moving past the challenges that bog us down. Civility is going beyond the noise of ego driven rants to study and learn the positions of others in a non-confrontational way.
This takes time and effort, using critical thinking skills to fully empathize with both sides of an issue. Yet, this is the best way to come up with the sound solutions that benefit us all. It’s this common ground for the common good that is the true basis of civility.
About the author: Chris Wendel is a volunteer, writer and business adviser with Northern Initiatives, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) based in Marquette, Michigan. Wendel lives in and works in Traverse City. He can be reached directly at cwendel@chartermi.net.
