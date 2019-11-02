By Benjamin Marentette
I want to raise a glass to the Traverse City Human Rights Commission: Thank you for your leadership in recognizing the importance of civility, specifically when we talk politics. Cheers to you for providing everyone an extra opportunity to stop and hear each other out, with civility, as you encourage everyone to take the “7-day Civility Challenge,” modeled after the University of Arizona’s Center for Civil Discourse.
This concept is rooted in the importance of exchange with people of different points of view, particularly political. When we approach people with respect and a genuine interest in truly understanding each other — rather than convincing them that we’re the one who is right — we’re not just honoring another person, we’re learning. We’re also bringing variety into our lives and variety is the spice of life.
One of the greatest delights in life is getting to know other people — really getting to know them.
Ask yourself: What does it mean, to them, to truly be alive? What’s their story; how did they become them? When do they feel their greatest? Sure, when I first meet someone, I don’t start out asking these questions (though they’re in the back of my mind); I save these questions for later, when there is space for this type of connection.
These questions remind us of our collective humanity: we’re all people; we all have a story, a narrative. When you take the time to develop relationships with questions that embrace our collective humanity, you realize the common ground we can all find with each other.
When you are invited into someone’s home and take a seat at their table to enjoy a meal they have prepared, you probably do the right thing and try everything. You taste what your gracious hosts are most proud of and excited about. Maybe it’s beets. What if you don’t care for beets?
Rather than closing the door, ask yourself: What if this person’s take on beets actually tastes good? You might also say to yourself that if you try them, you are acknowledging that their effort was worthwhile. I encourage you to do the same when it comes to taking a seat at the table of conversation. When someone cares enough to share an idea or line of thinking, even if you don’t think it’s your thing, take the kind and adventurous path and give it a try.
What if, just like with the beets, this time your thinking has evolved or expanded? Sure, just like some concepts, there are foods (for me sauerkraut) that we can pretty much guarantee we won’t like, but why not simply say “that’s not for me, but thank you for sharing” rather than fuming or using “attack language”?
I have found that when I approach conversations with this type of openness, life is much more interesting because a more rich, robust conversation follows. If your sole motivation for engaging someone is to give them an Oscar-worthy performance that indisputably proves you’re right, it won’t work. There won’t be a connection; at best, they’ll politely pretend you’ve got a really good point and it will end there.
Instead, ask them their thoughts on a given issue, what life experiences have formed their view and if they have a story that makes them feel good about their take.
Ask these types of open, non-leading, non-defensive questions and mean it when you ask.
I shared earlier that, to me, variety is the spice of life. Just as I would suggest that you try different food, music and reading, I suggest that you get your news from a variety of sources, especially those that have a “bend” that isn’t yours; bring people of different backgrounds as well as philosophical and political viewpoints into your circle.
Then, have rich, lively, respectful conversation and dive deep with each other.
Finally, put thoughts on a carousel: spin them completely around and see how they look, focusing on what is intriguing, rather than what must be wrong. Give the “other thought” and “other person” a chance, just like the beets.
I can almost guarantee you that if you choose civility and openness, you’ll feel much better. So will your neighbor, and in the process, you will have both learned and grown.
About the author: As the city clerk for the City of Traverse City, Benjamin Marentette touches all facets of city government, essentially serving as Chief Operating Officer for the City of Traverse City, a $160 million municipal corporation.
He holds an MBA, with a concentration in finance and leadership. In 2017, he completed a fellowship in Cambridge, Mass. at Harvard’s Kennedy School for senior executives in state and local government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.